Lakeshore Adds Curbside Tree Branch Pickups In Rural Areas

Residents outside of Lakeshore’s urban areas looking for pick up of tree branches and limbs downed by the recent storm can submit a request for roadside pickup until Friday, March 3rd at 4:00pm.

Residents living in rural areas are asked to use the Report A Problem request form found on the municipality’s website at Lakeshore.ca/ReportAProblem. To generate a service request, residents must select the “Tree Branch Pickup” option.

Residents requiring assistance completing the online form may call the Public Service Unit at 519-728-2700 ext. 0 between 6:00am and 5:00pm, Monday to Friday.

As previously announced, the municipality will also provide branch pick up service to all residents living in the following areas. Residents in these areas do not need to submit a pickup request.

North of County Road 42 (from County Road 19 to County Road 22 to the east limit of Belle River)

Woodslee (north and south)

Staples

Ruscom

St. Joachim

Stoney Point/Pointe aux Roches.

Comber

Lighthouse Cove

Shoreline areas, along the north shore

Pickup services will begin on Saturday, March 4th and continue through Friday, March 10th. Branches will be processed through a woodchipper by municipal staff and contractors. Residents are asked to leave branches and limbs unbundled (no strings or wire) and manageable for ease of access. It should also be noted that, due to the extent of this service, crews will be unable to clean up small debris that cannot be chipped. Smaller limbs can be saved for yard waste collection dates coming up in April.

All branches and limbs must be placed safely at the curb by Friday, March 3rd.

Cleanup efforts apply only to downed branches, not to yard waste; yard waste will be left onsite.