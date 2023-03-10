Kingsville Declares On-Street Parking Ban For 72 Hours

The Town of Kingsville has declared an on-street parking ban to commence winter control operations.

On-street parking is now prohibited for a period of 72 hours, as of 12:30pm on Friday, March 10th, 2023. Parking on residential streets during a ban carries a $35.00 fine.

The town says you can find alternate parking at one of the free municipal parking lots. Residents and businesses must also remove portable items (such as basketball nets, garbage cans, portable signs, etc.) from roadways and sidewalks to prevent damage.