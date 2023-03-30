Essex Powerlines Wins Customer Service Excellence Award

The Electrical Distributors Association has awarded Essex Powerlines with the Customer Service Excellence Award.

“We are incredibly proud to receive this customer service award, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team,” said Wayne Richard, Director of Technology and Digital Experience. “Our commitment to putting our customers first is at the heart of everything we do, and we are thrilled to be recognized for our efforts in this area.”

As part of Essex Powerlinesroad map to modernize the customer experience, a new phone system was deployed in 2022. The system provided the opportunity to re-examine, simplify and streamline the call menu customers follow before being directed to a live local Customer Service Representative. The new system includes a built-in Interactive Voice Response component, allowing for recording and automatically sending messages about planned outages to affected customers. In efforts to gain instant feedback on the customers experience with employees, automated surveys have been added to the end of phone calls.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

As well, an online chat is an additional avenue for customers to contact Customer Service. Online chat is available 24/7 and is located on every page on the company’s website. During office hours, Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is built-in, transferring the customer to a live CSR. After hours, the AI feature is available.