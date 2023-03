Cut Fiber Line Knocks Out Cogeco In The City And County

A cut fiber line between Essex and Leamington has knocked out Cogeco service to thousands.

Cogeco officials say a construction crew cut the line in error, impacting services in Essex, Kingsville, Ruthven, Wheatley, Lasalle, Windsor and Leamington.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Technicians are working to restore services as soon as possible.