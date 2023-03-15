COVID-19 Assessment Centres To Close

The COVID-19 Assessment Centres at Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shores HealthCare will be closing their doors on April 1st.

The decision comes following a significant drop in the number of patients accessing the centres as COVID-19 numbers continue to trend down. We have now reached a point where volumes are too low to necessitate continued provincial funding of the assessment centres.

Opened in March 2020 to relieve pressure on emergency departments, the assessment centre at Windsor Regional Hospital saw nearly 191,000 patients while the Erie Shores HealthCare assessment centre treated almost 64,000.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“I want to thank the WRH team for this valuable service during some very difficult times,” says WRH President

and CEO David Musyj. “The Assessment Centre was instrumental in meeting the needs of the community

during the peak of the pandemic giving residents a much needed alternative to our emergency department.”