Canadian Country Superstar Brett Kissel Takes The Colosseum Stage In June

Country artist Brett Kissel hits The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor with special guest Steven Lee Olsen on Friday, June 16th at 8:00pm.

Kissel has had an extraordinary rise to superstardom in the country music scene since his first single “Started with a Song” released over a decade ago. To his credit, Kissel has accumulated Platinum and Gold-certified albums, Gold singles, top-10 Canadian radio hits, and over 150 million global streams.

As the world pressed pause over the last few years, Kissel kept his foot on the gas pedal with a steady stream of hit songs, hit records, and some impressive award show victories, including winning his 22nd CCMA Award and accepting his third JUNO Award for the critically acclaimed album What Is Life?.

Having toured with icons Garth Brooks and Brad Paisley, Kissel has learned the tricks of the trade from the best in the business and has established himself as one of Canada’s most beloved entertainers. Kissel is celebrated for his outside-the-box collaborations including unique duets with GRAMMY winners such as Charley Pride, Dave Mustaine, Nelly, and 98 Degrees.

Earlier this year, Kissel released the first part of a four-installment multi-album package titled The Compass Project. The Compass Project – South Album is a straight ahead, heartfelt and authentic “Brett Kissel” album featuring the singles “Never Have I Ever” and “Watch It.” North, East, and West are set to release throughout 2023.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Friday, March 24th.