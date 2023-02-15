Wind Warning Issued For Windsor Essex

Environment Canada has issued a Wind Warning for Windsor and Essex County.

They say temperatures are expected to soar into the low to mid double digits today making it feel more like late March or early April. These warm temperatures will help create windy conditions with wind gusts up to 100 km/h. The winds will weaken this evening.

This Wind Warning has been upgraded from a Special Weather Statement that was previously in effect.

Environment Canada says damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Utility outages may occur.