Town Of Kingsville Not Hosting The Highland Games This Year

The Town of Kingsville won’t be hosting the Highland Games this summer.

The games were organized in Kingsville until 1987. In 2019, the games were restarted and approved by Council to operate as a Town-led event.

According to a report that went to town council Monday, in 2019, over 6,000 tickets were sold, and a revenue surplus resulted. Throughout the COVID pandemic, the Highland Games had to be cancelled. The games returned in 2022, but fewer people attended the event than in 2019, resulting in a deficit of approximately $18,700 in 2022.

Several members of the Highland Games Advisory Committee have resigned, and the remaining committee members have indicated they would like the committee to be dissolved.

Some volunteers on the committee are looking at operating the event at other locations and without Town involvement. The Mayor and CAO met on February 6th, 2023, with the Executive Director of Jack Miners. That organization has expressed an interest in operating the event in 2023, but a final decision has not been made.

The Town will continue to host other events, including the Fantasy of Lights, Migration Festival and Communities in Bloom events.