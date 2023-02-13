Town Of Essex Receives Economic Developers Council Of Ontario Award Of Excellence

The Town of Essex has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 Economic Developers Council of Ontario (EDCO) Award of Excellence for the Building Initiatives Rural – Population under 100,000 category.

The award was presented in recognition of the Harrow Streetscape Project as an outstanding example of a brick-and-mortar government-led economic development initiative.

The project represents a multi-million dollar investment of infrastructure improvements and beautification in the urban core of Harrow to enhance the local business landscape and promote economic growth. Many new features were implemented, including AODA-compliant sidewalks and crosswalks, bicycle racks to encourage active transportation, benches, landscape treatments, new street lighting, and much more.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“As a Council, we recognize the importance of investing in our urban cores to support the small businesses in our community.” said Sherry Bondy, Mayor. “We are thrilled to receive the Award of Excellence for the Harrow Streetscape Project from the Economic Developers Council of Ontario. This is a major accomplishment for the Town of Essex and one that we are truly proud of.”