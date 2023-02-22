Stormwater Master Plan Public Information Centre Wednesday In Comber

Lakeshore is hosting the first Public Information Centre for Phase 2 of the municipality’s Stormwater Master Plan on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Comber Community Centre.

This phase of the Plan will focus on ten communities not covered in Phase 1, which include Comber, Lighthouse Cove, Ruscom, Rochester/Deerbrook, St. Joachim, Staples, Stoney Point/Pointe-aux-Roches, and Woodslee, as well as areas near Essex and Tilbury.

The Master Plan will review and outline the existing stormwater systems in the municipality, develop a plan to effectively manage existing infrastructure, and provide recommendations for areas of improvement and potential to accommodate areas of future growth.

The event will also feature a flood aware education booth which will provide attendees with information about Lakeshore’s existing property protection subsidies and obtain feedback related to a proposed service line warranty program for residents. Municipal staff will also be on hand to answer questions about programs and resources as well as the ongoing implementation of Lakeshore’s Flood Mitigation & Protection Framework.

The Stormwater Management Master plan is anticipated to be complete by the end of 2023.