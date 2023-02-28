Police Looking For Scam Suspect

Windsor Police are looking to identify a suspect who defrauded an elderly victim out of $6,000.

Police say that on February 13th, 2023, an elderly person in the 400 block of Bertha Avenue received a call from someone pretending to be their granddaughter. The caller claimed to be in distress and urgently needed money to get out of legal trouble. Later that day, the suspect drove to the victim’s house and retrieved $6,000 in cash.

The suspect is a short white female with brown hair. At the time of the incident, she wore a safety vest and drove to the location in a small white car.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has information should contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330 or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).