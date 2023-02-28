Local Market Wins At Annual Ontario Made Awards

Sauve’s Country Market recently received the Retailer Spotlight Award at the Second Annual Ontario Made Awards.

The award recognizes an Ontario Made retailer that spotlights Ontario Made and highlights the importance of making things in Ontario.

Sauve’s Country Market is a small farmers market in south Woodslee offering the community Ontario-made goods, and in season local Ontario produce. The store only carries Ontario-made products.

Ontario Made is a celebration of Ontario manufacturing that brings awareness to the locally manufactured products made in our backyard. The program is a free branding opportunity to help consumers identify Ontario Made products, celebrate what is Ontario Made, and support the purchase of Ontario Made products.