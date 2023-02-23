Kingsville Opens Charging Station Amid Prolonged Power Outage



Town of Kingsville staff continues to deal with last night’s ice storm.

As power outages continue to impact the region, the Town has opened a Charging Station at the Kingsville Arena, 1741 Jasperson Drive, to offer residents a place to recharge their phones and devices.

“We’re lucky there aren’t any real wind conditions today. It should warm up,” said Kingsville Mayor Dennis Rogers, “but we want to ensure residents can stay connected with us and each other.”

Although roads are in good shape, many traffic signals are out; town officials say they expect more to follow suit before power is restored. They encourage everyone to stay home and off the roads as much as possible. Anyone who must be on the road, or is travelling to the Charging Station, should proceed with extreme caution and treat any intersections with traffic lights that are out as four-way stops.

If you have downed trees and broken branches, you are asked to report any issues to the Customer Service team at 519-733-2305 or via email at [email protected] Staff will triage requests based on severity and community safety.

Staff have closed Lakeside Park for the time being for safety.

“Again, we’re just looking for people to stay home and hunker down as Hydro One and E.L.K work to restore power. Check on your friends, family and neighbours, and let’s keep each other safe,” said Rogers.