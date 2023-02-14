Jack Miner Migratory Bird Sanctuary To Host The Highland Games
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday February 14th, 2023, 5:59pm
The Highland Games will be returning to Kingsville this June.
A day after the town council voted to accept the recommendation that the games no longer be town lead, the Jack Miner Sanctuary stepped up to host the one-day event.
They will take place on June 24th. Details on the event particulars will be announced in the coming weeks ahead.
