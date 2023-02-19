Health Scholar Appointed As Next VP Research & Innovation At UWindsor

The University of Windsor has appointed Shanthi Johnson to the position of vice-president, research and innovation, effective July 1, 2023.

Dr. Johnson will be the University’s internal and external advocate for research, creative work, scholarship, and innovation, providing leadership in advancing areas of opportunity to further accelerate growth and success while ensuring effective support of researchers. In her role, Johnson will also be responsible for advancing UWindsor’s research culture by enhancing the development of interdisciplinary research teams, expanding partnership opportunities, capitalizing on strategic research funding, and supporting student and community engaged research.

Johnson comes to the University of Windsor from the University of Alberta where she served most recently as professor and dean of the School of Public Health.

She has significant research and leadership experience in Canada and beyond. She also has had considerable national and international experience through her participation on various councils and boards including the National Seniors Council, Shastri Indo-Canadian Institute, and the CIHR Governing Council.

“With an impressive body of scholarship that boasts interdisciplinary collaboration and community-engaged practice, Dr. Johnson will be an excellent addition to the University’s leadership team,” said UWindsor president Robert Gordon.