Deal Reached With Public Board Custodians, Maintenance Staff And Courier Drivers

The Greater Essex County District School Board and CUPE Local 27 have reached a tentative agreement.

CUPE 27 represents 249 GECDSB employees including: custodians, maintenance staff and courier drivers.

The agreement remains subject to ratification by the CUPE Local 27 membership and the GECDSB Board of Trustees. Ratification meetings will take place over the next few weeks.