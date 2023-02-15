Cada Library Renovation Approved In Tecumseh

The Cada Library Renovation final concept design was approved by Tecumseh Council Tuesday evening.

The work will include a new universal/gender-neutral washroom, new barrier-free multi-fixture male and female washrooms, main entrance automatic sliding doors, a new barrier-free information desk for improved client interactions and the removal of elevated stage areas in the program room.

There will also be new carpet and tile floors throughout, new ceiling tiles, painting of all walls, identification for themed areas, increased electrical distribution and power receptacles for the use of charging phones, laptops, tablets, etc., replacement of all lighting with led energy efficient light fixtures and daylight harvesting control system, and the installation of new clerestory windows along the west wall to provide increased natural lighting to reduce the need for artificial lighting.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

It will also see improved staff support areas for programming preparation.

In addition, the Cada Library building has received new HVAC units to supplement the upcoming renovations to provide further improved efficiencies of the existing building and upgraded exterior lighting.

It is anticipated that construction will start as early as May 2023.