All School Buses Cancelled For Windsor & Essex County Ahead Of Ice Storm
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday February 22nd, 2023, 5:58am
All school buses in Windsor and Essex County are cancelled for Wednesday due to the ice storm.
Buskids.ca says:
Area A – City of Windsor – All Board Provided Transportation is Cancelled for the day.
Area B – County of Essex – All Board Provided Transportation is Cancelled for the day.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook