NEWS >
CloudyNow
-1 °C
31 °F
Periods Of SnowWed
0 °C
32 °F		Periods Of Drizzle Mixed With Freezing DrizzleThu
10 °C
50 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
-3 °C
27 °F

Local Events

Paczki Day Guide

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

All School Buses Cancelled For Windsor & Essex County Ahead Of Ice Storm

Wednesday February 22nd, 2023, 5:58am

City News
0
0
0

All school buses in Windsor and Essex County are cancelled for Wednesday due to the ice storm.

Buskids.ca says:

Area A – City of Windsor – All Board Provided Transportation is Cancelled for the day.
Area B – County of Essex – All Board Provided Transportation is Cancelled for the day.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message