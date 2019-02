Joseph Martineau of Windsor won $50,000 with Point Spread, College Basketball.

Point Spread is a sports game where you pick teams to cover or beat the spread. When playinG Point Spread, you can wager $2 to $100 on 2 to 12 games. The more teams you correctly wager on, the more you can win.

The winning ticket was purchased at Havana Palace on Huron Church Road in Windsor.