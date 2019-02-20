WFCU Credit Union To Host Regional Scripps Spelling Bee

This Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 the WFCU Credit Union will host the Scripps Regional Spelling Bee as part of their new Community Engagement Program.

The Spelling Bee was established to give area youth, in grades 4 to 8, the opportunity to win the chance to represent the communities of Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent at the Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals being held in Washington, DC in May 2019.

Over 2,500 students participated in school spelling bees throughout Windsor-Essex County over the past few months and the winners are set to compete at the WFCU Credit Union Regional Scripps Spelling Bee being held this Saturday at the Chrysler Theatre.

The regional competition, involving 28 spellers from 14 local schools.

The winner of the Regional Spelling Bee will receive a WFCU Credit Union Educational Scholarship and an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, DC to compete against hundreds of other students from across North America at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, including full access to all activities planned for competitors during Scripps Bee Week.