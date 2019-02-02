Welcome Centre Warns About Donation Solicitation

The Welcome Centre Shelter for Women has issued a warning about someone attempting to collect donations on their behalf.

They say that they have been advised at least one local woman, a senior, was contacted by phone for a donation solicitation on behalf of the Welcome Centre.

The shelter says that they are not currently soliciting donations by phone and ask that if you have ever been contacted by telephone on behalf of the Centre to contact them at [email protected] to share any info you might have.

In a Facebook post, the shelter says that are “angry and horrified to think anyone in our community would be fraudulently representing the agency and stealing funds from kind-hearted community members.”