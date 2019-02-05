Town Of Essex Council Appoints New CAO

The Town of Essex has a new Chief Administrative Officer.

Chris Nepszy who has served the Town as the Director, Infrastructure and Development Services since 2008 will take over the role on March 15th. He was appointed to the Deputy CAO position by Council in 2018.

“I’ve worked with Chris for more than four years as Councillor and Mayor, and during that time he demonstrated that he is a dedicated and passionate public servant,” said Mayor Larry Snively. “He brings a wealth of experience that will contribute to the strength of our organization and help our community grow.”

The CAO position reports directly to Council and is responsible for providing strategic vision and effective leadership to the entire organization. With the support of staff, the CAO plans and controls all municipal operations and services in accordance with municipal policies and relevant legislation.

“During my time with the Town of Essex I have been fortunate to be involved with nearly every aspect of our organization,” said incoming CAO Nepszy. “The relationships I have built with residents, developers, other municipalities and organizations, along with County and Provincial officials, will ensure a seamless transition into the CAO position.”

“Current CAO Donna Hunter has given the Town a solid foundation and provided me the tools needed to carry these accomplishments forward with both staff and Council,” he added. “I feel truly honoured to be named to this leadership position with the Town of Essex, so that I can continue to grow and empower our talented staff. Their achievements will benefit all of our residents and businesses, and help make Council’s vision a reality.”