There’s So Much To Do In Windsor This Weekend: February 1st – February 3rd
Friday February 1st, 2019
Posted at 12:00pm
Essex Community Services Pasta Dinner Fundraiser
Friday February 1st, 2019
St. Mary's Church Hall
CANCELLED: With Hearts Ablaze: Reflections On Love
Saturday February 2nd, 2019
All Saints' Anglican Church
Adoption Event with Second Chance Animal Rescue Windsor-Essex
Saturday February 2nd, 2019
Pet Valu LaSalle
Angel Intuitive Readings with Feather
Saturday February 2nd, 2019
White Feather Holistic Arts
Super Bowl LIII Party
Sunday February 3rd, 2019
Riverside Royal Canadian Legion Br 255
Windsor Orchid Society Meeting and Sale
Sunday February 3rd, 2019
St. Clair College, main campus, Hort Bldg rm 129A
