There’s So Much To Do In Windsor This Weekend: February 1st – February 3rd

Friday February 1st, 2019

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday February 1st, 2019

Charity Events

Essex Community Services Pasta Dinner Fundraiser

Friday February 1st, 2019
St. Mary's Church Hall

Saturday February 2nd, 2019

Music Events

CANCELLED: With Hearts Ablaze: Reflections On Love

Saturday February 2nd, 2019
All Saints' Anglican Church
Charity Events

Adoption Event with Second Chance Animal Rescue Windsor-Essex

Saturday February 2nd, 2019
Pet Valu LaSalle
Community Events

Angel Intuitive Readings with Feather

Saturday February 2nd, 2019
White Feather Holistic Arts

Sunday February 3rd, 2019

Community Events

Super Bowl LIII Party

Sunday February 3rd, 2019
Riverside Royal Canadian Legion Br 255
Community Events

Windsor Orchid Society Meeting and Sale

Sunday February 3rd, 2019
St. Clair College, main campus, Hort Bldg rm 129A

