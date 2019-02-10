Snow, Rain And Ice All On The Way

Environment Canada is warning that significant mixed precipitation is expected for this Tuesday.

A low pressure system brewing over the Southern Plains States may intensify into a winter storm as it tracks over Southern Ontario Tuesday.

Snow and ice pellets are expected to arrive after midnight Monday, then will change through freezing rain to rain Tuesday as milder air pays a brief visit.

Precipitation will turn back to snow Tuesday night as colder air returns in the wake of the low pressure system.

How much snow, freezing rain, and rain falls on a particular region will depend on the exact track of the low and how far north the milder air can get over Southern Ontario.