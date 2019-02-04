Several City Road Projects Could Get The Green Light Monday

Monday evening Windsor city council will be asked to give the go-ahead to put several road projects out for tender ahead of the 2019 budget being approved.

City administration says that with the dates for the 2019 budget not set yet and with construction season pending, several projects should be pre-approved to secure contractors, mobilize and undertake construction during the early part of the season when weather improves.

Those projects are reconstruction of the following four roads. College from Wellington to Crawford at a cost of $1,162,500, Grand Marais from Dougall to Dominion at a cost of $1,950,000, Ninth Concession from Baseline southerly at $1,431,190 and ongoing remedial work on the EC Row Expressway with a price tag of $1,800,400.

The city’s approval of the 2019 has been delayed because of uncertainties tied to provincial announcements of potential changes to grant funding.