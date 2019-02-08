Salt Spreader Stolen In LaSalle

LaSalle Police are investigating after a salt spreader was stolen from a pickup truck while parked at a business in the east end of LaSalle.

Police say it happened sometime between January 31st and February 5th.

The spreader itself forms a part of the entire salting device which is affixed to the rear of a large slide in bin that sits in the rear of a pick up truck.

The salter is a Snow Ex brand, model number VMAXXG2 and is yellow in colour. See item circled in photo.

If you observe or know of this item being offered for sale or if you have any information that may assist police in this investigation please contact LaSalle Police Constable Racine at 519 969-5210.