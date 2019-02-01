Police Looking For Witnesses From December Fatal Crash

Police are looking for witnesses from a fatal collision with a pedestrian from back in December.

On Tuesday December 18th at 9:30am, officers responded to the intersection of Banwell Road and Tecumseh Road East for report of a pedestrian struck by a car.

The pedestrian, an adult female, was transported to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The pedestrian later succumbed to her injuries and the incident was classified as a fatal motor vehicle collision.

Through investigation, including review of video surveillance, officers believe there were several possible witnesses in the area at the time of the collision who have not spoken to police.

Investigators are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the events leading up to and directly following the incident to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.