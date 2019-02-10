PHOTOS: ‘Soleful Celebration’ Marks Two Years Of Sole Focus Project

The Canadian Mental Health Association, Windsor-Essex Branch (CMHA-WECB) celebrated two years of their Sole Focus Project at the Roseland Golf and Curling Club Sunday afternoon.

The family-friendly event features snacks and many activities that were “good for your sole”, such as yoga, cupcake decorating, and crafts. The afternoon also gave the opportunity for CMHA-WECB to report on the second year of the campaign to the community. The Sole Focus Project is a campaign that aims to raise awareness about mental health as well as raise funds to support education and training on the subject.

Learn more about the project and CMHA-WECB’s future events on their website here.