Lakeshore Installing New Warning Lights At Fire Station



Lakeshore Council has approved the installation of emergency warning lights at Fire Station #1 on County Road 22 east of County Road 25.

The flashing amber emergency warning lights alert motorists in advance of the fire trucks leaving the station to attend calls.

“There is considerable traffic on County Road 22 and these warning lights will improve the safety for motorists and our firefighters when there is an emergency,” said Mayor Tom Bain.

Fire Station #1 is the busiest fire hall in Lakeshore responding to over 200 emergency calls in 2018.