Inquest Called Into Death Of Windsor Roofer

Wednesday February 6th, 2019

Posted at 8:37pm

City News
An inquest has been called into the death of Winder roofer Michael Maukonen.

Maukonen was working on a roof on Menard Street in December 2015. He was crossing the roof to throw out old shingles and didn’t reattach his lanyard to the safety line. He lost his footing and fell to the ground sustaining serious injuries.

He died in hospital on June 28th, 2016.

An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

