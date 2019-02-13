Heart-Shaped Pizza From Antonino’s Supports Local Heart Care

Antonino’s is once again offering heart-shaped pizzas, heart-shaped cinnamon sticks, and heart-shaped Nutella pizzas throughout the month of February to support local health care at the same time.

“The Nutella-Ricotta is the ultimate way to say, ‘I love you!’ with food,” proclaims Antonino’s owner, Joe Ciaravino. “It’s like having your Nutella Pizza and Sicilian Cannoli at the same time!”

With every heart-shaped item purchased, Antonino’s will donate $1 to Windsor Regional Hospital’s Cardiac Program.