Heart-Shaped Pizza From Antonino's Supports Local Heart Care

Wednesday February 13th, 2019

Posted at 6:59pm

City News
Antonino’s is once again offering heart-shaped pizzas, heart-shaped cinnamon sticks, and heart-shaped Nutella pizzas throughout the month of February to support local health care at the same time.

“The Nutella-Ricotta is the ultimate way to say, ‘I love you!’ with food,” proclaims Antonino’s owner, Joe Ciaravino. “It’s like having your Nutella Pizza and Sicilian Cannoli at the same time!”

With every heart-shaped item purchased, Antonino’s will donate $1  to Windsor Regional Hospital’s Cardiac Program.

 

