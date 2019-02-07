Flood Warning In Chatham

A flood warning has been issued in Chatham.

Officials say that an ice jam formed downstream of the city of Chatham overnight Wednesday and caused water levels in the city to rise rapidly through the night.

The Lower Thames Conservation Authority is now operating the 6th Street Dam and Pumping Station. This should protect the south end of the city of Chatham on McGregor Creek from flooding.

Water levels are still rising on the Thames River itself in the City of Chatham, and they warn that basements of the businesses along King Street in downtown Chatham could begin flooding at any time now.

Police have begun to close off some streets in the area.

Should conditions of the ice jam itself change, there could be additional impacts along the downstream portions of the river through the Raleigh and Dover areas and into the town of Lakeshore including Lighthouse Cover.

Residents should pay close attention to local conditions and be prepared should water levels exceed the flood protections.

Residents in the south end of the city of Chatham should also pay attention to local conditions. Weather forecasts for the afternoon and evening are calling for 15-20 mm of rain with the potential for thunderstorms. As water levels are high, excessive rainfall could lead to localized flooding upstream in the areas along McGregor and Indian Creek currently protected by the 6th Street Dam.