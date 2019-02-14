City of Windsor Financial Rating Affirmed At ‘AA’ By S&P

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services has affirmed its long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings for the City of Windsor as ‘AA,’ citing the city’s “prudent and well defined financial policies and a formal long-term plan with a focus on financial sustainability and reduced reliance on debt funding.”

S&P also issued a stable outlook for the city, noting an expectation that, “in the next two years, the city’s healthy budgetary results will help Windsor fund its capital projects as it continues to pay down its tax-supported debt burden.”