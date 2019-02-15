Children’s Aid Society Hosting Family Day Fun In Leamington



The Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Society has plenty of Familiy Day fun planned at the Leamington Kinsmen Recreation Complex.

From 1pm to 4pm families are invited to the free day of recreational, fun activities including skating, a bouncy castle, open gym time, and swimming.

Complimentary refreshments such as popcorn and hot chocolate will be provided. There will also be an opportunity to win door prizes.

“A key role of the Children’s Aid Society and our partner organizations is to encourage the strengthening of families. What better way to do that than by putting away all distractions and coming together for a day that is all about parents, caregivers and children. We invite all families in Essex County to join us for what promises to be a great time,” said Derrick Drouillard, Executive Director of the Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Society.