311 Top Ten For 4th Quarter Of 2018
Liz Thorne
Friday February 8th, 2019
Posted at 3:00pm
The latest 311 Call Centre statistics show dirty yard and tree maintenance topping the list of service requests for the 4th quarter of 2018.
In total, there were 948 calls about dirty yards and 672 for tree maintenance. Both were down slightly from the 4th quarter of 2017 when there were 993 and 737 respectively.
“It’s nice to see the number of tree calls come down a little,” says City Forester Paul Giroux. “We’ve worked hard to get to all the urgent issues and as many of the proactive projects as possible, but there’s obviously still plenty of work to be done, and these calls help.”
Top Ten:
Dirty Yard Complaint
948
Tree Maintenance
672
Garbage Not Collected
590
Building Condition Complaint
403
Rodent Extermination Program
398
Garbage Preparation Complaint
383
Transit Windsor
334
Bulk Item Pickup (Furniture)
321
Tax Inquiry
282
Yard Waste Not Collected
269
