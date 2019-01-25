Work Continues On Sandwich Town Outdoor Marine Museum

Work continues on the new outdoor marine museum in Olde Sandwich Town.

Located next to the Port of Windsor offices at Sandwich and Mill, the outdoor museum is visioned as a public space for community events, socialization, relaxation, and fun to learn Port history and facts.

A seven-foot-tall anchor from a decommissioned ‘Laker’ will define the entrance off Sandwich Street into an outdoor plaza for small community gatherings and performances, and annual Christmas Tree display.

A tree-lined pathway will work its way through many indigenous and marine artifacts that tell the history and economic story of Windsor

through its port. More than a dozen display panels will trace port development from the traditíonal lands of the first nations, to the arrival of European settlers, to the major port of national strategic interest that is Windsor today.

Work should be completed this spring.