Windsor Police Now On Patrol In Amherstburg

With the stroke of midnight, Amherstburg Police officers became Windsor Police officers.

Windsor Police Chief Al Frederick was on hand to oversee the formal swearing-in of the on-duty officers policing just past midnight as Windsor officers.

Staff Sergeant Dave DeLuca, a lifelong Amherstburg resident also began his role as officer in charge for the town detachment.

DeLuca has worked in many areas of the Windsor force, including Patrol Division, Forensic Identification Branch, Drug Enforcement Branch, Street Crimes Unit, Domestic Violence, Internet Child Exploitation Unit, and most recently, the Special Projects Unit as he worked toward the transition for the Amherstburg Detachment.

All former Amherstburg officers will continue to serve the town and work out of the existing Sandwich Street South building.