Windsor Essex Care For Kids Foundation Seeks Spokeskids

Friday January 11th, 2019

Posted at 10:00am

City News
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

The Windsor Essex Care for Kids Foundation is looking for ten  volunteer SpokesKids, ages 7 through 13 to represent the Foundation in its upcoming advertising and fundraising campaigns.

SpokesKids will be featured on the Foundation’s website, promotional materials and represent W.E. Care for Kids at local media and fundraising events over the next two  years.

Auditions will be held at Devonshire Mall on February 9th, 2019 at 11am.  Registration forms are available on the W.E. Care for Kids website, www.wecareforkids.org.  A $10 registration fee applies; all funds will help benefit the Windsor Essex Care for Kids Foundation.

 

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.