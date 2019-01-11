Windsor Essex Care For Kids Foundation Seeks Spokeskids

The Windsor Essex Care for Kids Foundation is looking for ten volunteer SpokesKids, ages 7 through 13 to represent the Foundation in its upcoming advertising and fundraising campaigns.

SpokesKids will be featured on the Foundation’s website, promotional materials and represent W.E. Care for Kids at local media and fundraising events over the next two years.

Auditions will be held at Devonshire Mall on February 9th, 2019 at 11am. Registration forms are available on the W.E. Care for Kids website, www.wecareforkids.org. A $10 registration fee applies; all funds will help benefit the Windsor Essex Care for Kids Foundation.