They Are Looking For Their Hero To Take Them Home And Love Them Forever
Saturday January 5th, 2019
Posted at 12:00pm
Written by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society:
Zoey – 7 year old Lab mix
Mandy – 9 year old Lab mix
Zoey and Mandy, are very sweet and love being together. We dog tested them with a high energy pup and both dogs tended to ignore the other dog. Zoey and Mandy love going on walks together and pulls a little on leash but they do respond to positive reinforcement. They are looking for their hero to take them home and love them forever
Visit the Humane Society’s website to find more information on how to adopt a pet!
