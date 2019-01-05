They Are Looking For Their Hero To Take Them Home And Love Them Forever

Saturday January 5th, 2019

Posted at 12:00pm

Windsor Pets Of The Week
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Written by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society:

Zoey – 7 year old Lab mix

Mandy – 9 year old Lab mix

Zoey and Mandy, are very sweet and love being together. We dog tested them with a high energy pup and both dogs tended to ignore the other dog. Zoey and Mandy love going on walks together and pulls a little on leash but they do respond to positive reinforcement. They are looking for their hero to take them home and love them forever

Visit the Humane Society’s website to find more information on how to adopt a pet!

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.