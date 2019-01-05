Written by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society:

Zoey – 7 year old Lab mix

Mandy – 9 year old Lab mix

Zoey and Mandy, are very sweet and love being together. We dog tested them with a high energy pup and both dogs tended to ignore the other dog. Zoey and Mandy love going on walks together and pulls a little on leash but they do respond to positive reinforcement. They are looking for their hero to take them home and love them forever