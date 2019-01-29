Theresa Caputo Coming To Caesars

Theresa Caputo, from TLC’s hit show, Long Island Medium, will return to The Colosseum on Wednesday, April 17th at 8pm.

Theresa will share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift works. She will deliver healing messages to audience members and give people comfort knowing that their loved ones who passed are still with them, just in a different way.

“The Experience” brings Theresa face-to-face with her fans, as she lets spirit guide her through the audience. A video display ensures everyone in the venue has an up-close-hands-on experience regardless of seat location.

“The experience isn’t about believing in mediums. It’s about witnessing something life-changing,” said Caputo. “It’s like Long Island Medium live, witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”

The highly-rated show Long Island Medium follows Theresa’s life as a typical Long Island mom with one very big difference…she can communicate with the dead. Since she cannot “turn off” this gift, messages from departed loved ones can come through at any time, which lead to spontaneous readings with those she encounters. In addition to her television show, Theresa has appeared on such programs as “Jay Leno,” “Jimmy Fallon,” “Steve Harvey,” “Live with Kelly and Michael,” “Dr. Oz,” & “The Today Show.”

Don’t miss your chance to see Theresa Caputo live! Tickets start at $48 Canadian and go on sale at noon on Friday, February 8th at the Box Office and online.