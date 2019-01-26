The Life-Changing Magic Of Storage Units – When You Just Can’t Do It Like Marie Kondo

With a new year comes new resolutions. Once the celebrations from the night before wore off, we all, undoubtedly, sat and thought about what new goals and aspirations we want to achieve in 2019.

One resolution that has been “sparking joy” in people all around the globe (or anyone with a Netflix account) is decluttering. The new Netflix series Tidying up with Marie Kondo based on the best-selling book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondo is all about implementing her unique tidying technique called the KonMari Method.

If you haven’t already jumped on the bandwagon, you soon will. Many people have started thinking about decluttering in an effort to feel re-energized in not just their home, but in every aspect of their lives. As Kondo says in the trailer, her “mission is to spark joy in the world through tidying.”

However, for anyone who has ever hoarded possessions will know (attention all shopaholics, this one is for you), deciding what to throw away can be difficult, not to mention overwhelming.

Now, we aren’t saying you shouldn’t try Kondo’s method, just that it is ok if it doesn’t work for you. For whatever the reason, if what “sparks joy” still doesn’t have a place in your home because you lack space or storage, consider other outside options.

Storage Units:

If some of your possessions are on the larger side, consider renting a space that will allow you to keep your grandma’s dining room set, old Nintendo 64, or priceless collection of sports memorabilia your partner won’t let you keep on display in a premium self-storage unit.

Remember, not all storage is created equal! Ask the important questions:

Is the space ventilated? There needs to be more that drilled holes into the wall or a simple vent to the outside. Is there dehumidification? A space heater or air conditioning unit placed in a storage unit doesn’t cut it. What is the security system like? A simple combo lock won’t do. How easily can I access my unit? Pulling up to a garage in the middle of nowhere isn’t ideal.

For those of you who only have one or two items you need to store, you don’t have to worry about the hassle or expense of renting an entire unit. For seasonal items like skiis or bikes – get in touch to find out more about our ‘micro storage’ service.

Sponsored story by First Stop Services. Visit their twitter page, or Facebook page, or their website, or reach them by phone at 519-253-1000.