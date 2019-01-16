Tecumseh Holding Public Meeting Regarding Flouride In Drinking Water

Tecumseh Town Council will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, January 29th to hear from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in relation to their “Oral Health Report 2018”.

There will be no vote at this meeting with respect to fluoridation in the water. A vote by Council will be held at a later date once full details from the City of Windsor and Windsor Utilities Commission regarding this matter are available.

The Town says that they have received a number of comments regarding fluoride in the water and these have all been shared with Council. Due to the volume of comments already received, we recommend that anyone wishing to share their views on this matter do so via a letter to Council that can be delivered to Town Hall or emailed to [email protected] This will ensure that all opinions on the matter are shared with Council in absence of being approved as a delegation or if you are unable to attend.

Anyone wishing to appear as a delegation at this meeting must register with the Clerk’s office at 519-735-2184 ext. 139 or [email protected] prior to Tuesday, January 22, 2019. Delegations must provide written notice on the topic to be discussed and their request of Council. Delegations have a maximum of 10 minutes and groups must designate a spokesperson as only two speakers will be permitted.

The meetings starts at 6pm at Town Hall.