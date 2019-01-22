Snow, Freezing Rain, Wind And Rain All On The Way

Snow and freezing rain are expected tonight into Wednesday followed by a brief thaw with strong winds and rain.

A band of snow will move through the regions tonight with most areas getting 2 to 5 cm of snow.

The snow will change over to a period of freezing rain later tonight. The freezing rain may last several hours before changing over to rain on Wednesday with the passage of a warm front. A brief thaw will arrive with temperatures soaring several degrees above freezing.

Strong southwesterly winds gusting to 70 or 80 km/h are also expected later Wednesday.