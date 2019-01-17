Police Still Looking For Missing Man

Windsor Police continue to investigate the disappearance of a Windsor man.

They first reported that 29-year-old Jerome Allen was missing last October.

Since then through investigation it was learned that Allen was living in the Windsor area. He was last seen in the early morning hours of October 20th, 2018 in the west-side of Windsor.

Allen’s family members are extremely concerned for his well-being. They say that Allen reportedly maintained regular contact with his family, but the family has not heard from him since October of 2018.

Investigators are appealing to the public for any information about Allen’s whereabouts.

Allen has ties to the Windsor area as well as the Greater Toronto Area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.