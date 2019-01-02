Police Request Help Identifying Leamington Assault Suspects

Leamington OPP is looking for the public for assistance in identifying suspects involved in an assault that occurred in December inLeamington.

On December 3rd, 2018 around 6pm, a man exited his Julien Avenue residence and found two men standing next to his car in the driveway. The victim asked what the men wanted when one of the suspects approached him. The victim was struck with an unknown object and collapsed on his front porch. The suspects fled the area.

Minor injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing and a composite sketch of one of the suspects, completed by an OPP forensic artist is attached.

The OPP is asking that anyone with information regarding this assault to contact Leamington OPP detachment at 519-326-2544.