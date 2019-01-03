PHOTOS: Large Wyandotte Street Fire At El-Mayor Restaurant

Thursday January 3rd, 2019

Posted at 6:12am

Fires
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Posted by windsoriteDOTca – windsor's hyper-local news & culture on Thursday, January 3, 2019

Windsor firefighters are battling a large commercial fire on Wyandotte Street East.

Fire crews were called to the area of Wyandotte and Parent and found heavy smoke and fire burning in a stretch of buildings that include Captain’s Chair Barbershop and El-Mayor restaurant.

A major fire near Parent and Wyandotte is now in its fifth hour.

Posted by windsoriteDOTca – windsor's hyper-local news & culture on Thursday, January 3, 2019

Firefighters are working to prevent the blaze from spreading to other nearby businesses.

There’s no word yet on how the fire started.

Posted by windsoriteDOTca – windsor's hyper-local news & culture on Thursday, January 3, 2019

More to come…

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.