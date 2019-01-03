PHOTOS: Large Wyandotte Street Fire At El-Mayor Restaurant

Windsor firefighters are battling a large commercial fire on Wyandotte Street East.

Fire crews were called to the area of Wyandotte and Parent and found heavy smoke and fire burning in a stretch of buildings that include Captain’s Chair Barbershop and El-Mayor restaurant.

A major fire near Parent and Wyandotte is now in its fifth hour. Posted by windsoriteDOTca – windsor's hyper-local news & culture on Thursday, January 3, 2019

Firefighters are working to prevent the blaze from spreading to other nearby businesses.

There’s no word yet on how the fire started.

More to come…