OPP Urge Residents To Respect Snow Removal Operations And Move Parked Vehicles

Essex County OPP are urging residents to move parked vehicles from roadways to assist with the snow removal process.

OPP say that they can and will tow vehicles if interfering with snow removal operations and notified of such by municipal employees.

They say that the Highway Traffic Act states that it is an offence to park a vehicle on a highway in such a manner as to interfere with the movement of traffic or the clearing of snow from the highway. The penalty can result in a fine of up to $100. This is in addition to the cost of any towing and storage fees assessed where applicable.

“Our Municipal and County employees work diligently to ensure our roadways are kept clear of snow contributing to the safety of you and your families during your daily commutes. Please do your part to assist these crews to complete this work efficiently and effectively during the winter season,” said Inspector Glenn Miller Detachment Commander, Essex County OPP.