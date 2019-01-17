Ontario Cutting Student Tuition By 10%

The Government of Ontario has announced the first ever province-wide tuition reduction. Students at every publicly-assisted college and university will see their tuition rates go down by 10%.

“We believe that if you’ve got the grades, you deserve access to an affordable postsecondary education,” said Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Training, Colleges and Universities. “By lowering tuition across the entire province, our government is ensuring that all qualified Ontario students will have more affordable access to high quality skills, training and education.”

In addition, the government will also be refocussing the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) to ensure it remains sustainable and viable for future students while directing a greater proportion of OSAP funding to families with the greatest financial need.

