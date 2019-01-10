New Use Found For Closed Kennedy Pool

The closed pool at Kennedy Collegiate Institute will soon have a new use.

The Greater Essex County District School Board has formed a unique partnership with Elite Training Systems that will see a high performance centre established.

E.T.S. is a high performance training organization, headed by Mark Fitzgerald, the strength and conditioning coach for the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks.

The new facility will allow all Kennedy students access to the latest fitness and testing equipment through the daily Physical Education curriculum or extra-curricular activities. It will also be a public facility serving ETS clients after school hours.

More details will be announced Monday.