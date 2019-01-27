Essex CAO To Retire

Essex Chief Administrative Officer Donna Hunter is going to retire after 17 years with the town.

“I will truly miss the challenges, the relationships, and most of all the Council members and staff who care deeply about making our community a better place to live and invest in,” Hunter said. “My role as CAO has not only allowed me to realize my personal ambition to serve in the most senior position within this municipality, but has also allowed me to serve Council, our employees, and our residents in a manner that I found profoundly rewarding.”

Hunter began her career with the Town in 2002 as Treasurer. She went on to serve as Director, Finance and Administration, and Director, Corporate Services, before assuming the role of CAO in 2017.

“It’s an understatement to say that Donna has been a dedicated public servant who helped move our community forward,” said Mayor Larry Snively. “We appreciate her years of hard work and service to our municipality. Throughout her years, she has gone above and beyond to get the job done and we are lucky to have had her lead the organization as CAO. Time and time again, she demonstrated that she truly cares for the Town of Essex and its people. ”

Hunter’s final day as CAO will be March 15th, 2019. Council will appoint a replacement CAO at a future meeting.